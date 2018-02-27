He Fits Bill For What I Like My Teams To Have – Brendan Rodgers Praises Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he has a preference towards dynamic players with speed, and young full-back Kieran Tierney fulfills that requirement very well.



The starlet has shown real form this season and has drawn praise from his manager on a number of occasions. His performances have not gone unnoticed by other clubs as well, with interest from Premier League sides, including Manchester United.











Rodgers, who has stressed his desire to hold on to the player, insists that Tierney is a player with a lot of pace and power, which is fantastic for him as the manager of the team.



Giving his opinion about pre-determined perceptions of people regarding certain players, Rodgers said that no one would have possibly thought that the 20-year-old would possess such pace.





Tierney though continues to prove those perceptions wrong and continue to excel for the team, Rodgers believes.

“Sometimes people will have certain perceptions about players and I don’t think anyone would have thought he would be the fastest player in this squad", Rodgers was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"His power and speed off a standing start is fantastic.



"My teams tend to have dynamic players with speed in them and he’s a player who can carry out that role.



“He’s unique, Kieran, because he’s very robust and very strong for a young player.



"He’s worked very hard on his body and his intensity is incredible, he trains to the max every day and he’s got stronger and more powerful since I’ve been here.



"We had some measurements on that in Dubai and he was the quickest player in our squad.”

