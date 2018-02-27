XRegister
27/02/2018 - 15:37 GMT

He Is Like Lionel Messi – Former Liverpool Star Backs Mohamed Salah To Sustain Form

 




Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes Mohamed Salah’s Lionel Messi like attacking instincts will help him to sustain his first season form for the Reds.

Liverpool paid big money to snare him away from Roma last summer and Salah has been a revelation on his return to England with 31 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.




He is the joint top scorer, with Harry Kane, with 23 goals in the Premier League and has been one of the key reasons behind Liverpool’s recent run of form that has seen them consolidate their position in the top four.

But there are sceptics who believe Salah could struggle to replicate his current form next season as Premier League defenders become more aware of his qualities.
 


However, Aldridge believes the Egyptian is only going to improve in the coming years and compared his attacking threat to Barcelona star Messi, which he feels will continue to make him an awkward player for defenders to deal with.  

The former Red wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “Can he do it for Liverpool on a regular basis, year in year out? Why not?

“Look at his age, he’s only 25 and I think he’s yet to peak.

“I don’t think you’re at the height of your powers in football until you’re 27, 28, 29, 30.”

He added: “It’s not a problem. People might think that after an initial burst in his first season he might get found out, but his movements and runs are really hard to defend against.

“He’s like Lionel Messi in that respect.”
 