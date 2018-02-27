XRegister
27/02/2018 - 22:05 GMT

He Knows What Being Rangers Player Means – Graeme Murty Salutes Star After Win At St Johnstone

 




Graeme Murty has lauded midfielder Sean Goss for his role in Rangers' 4-1 win away at St Johnstone on Tuesday evening.

Rangers went ahead at McDiarmid Park after just 12 minutes after James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot, with Alan Mannus having fouled Alfredo Morelos for the spot-kick.




Josh Windass then doubled Rangers' advantage in the 25th minute, while St Johnstone were left reeling when Goss struck five minutes before half time to ensure it was 3-0 at the break.

A fourth came for Rangers in the 56th minute through Morelos, but the Saints did score a consolation six minutes later through Jason Kerr, who headed in from a corner.
 


Rangers have now cut the gap on league leaders Celtic to six points and Murty was keen to salute Goss after the full time whistle.

Murty said on BT Sport: "He is a nice footballer, he understands the game and gives the team balance and composure that enables us to dictate tempo at times.

"He’s really settled in very well and he understands what it means to be a Rangers player, he’s taken it on board."

And Murty was pleased with what he saw from his side in general, adding: "Some of our football was at a high level."

Rangers will now hope Celtic drop points against Neil McCann's Dundee on Wednesday.
 