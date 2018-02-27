It Was A Soap Opera – Andre Villas-Boas On Reason For Tottenham Hotspur Failure

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Villas-Boas has blamed Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer soap opera behind the scenes for his failure at White Hart Lane.



Despite his failure at Chelsea, Tottenham appointed the Portuguese as their manager in 2012 and in his first season with the north London club they finished fifth in the league.











However, the following summer Tottenham sold Gareth Bale for big money to Real Madrid and signed a plethora of players which included Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado.



And things unraveled for Villas-Boas at Tottenham in the 2013/14 season and in December it was announced that the Portuguese had left the club by mutual consent.





He described the summer transfer window of 2013 as a soap opera at Tottenham and admits that the direction the club wanted to go in forced him out.

He was quoted as saying by Spanish news agency EFE on his time in England: “At Chelsea, things didn’t really go well for me.



“At Tottenham the first year was good, but in the second there was a soap opera in terms of signings and there was a difference between me and the technical direction of the club.



“At the end it was better for everyone to part ways.”



Villas-Boas left Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in November last year on the completion of his one-year contract.

