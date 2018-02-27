XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 15:29 GMT

It’s Still Open – Mauricio Pochettino Sees Hard Work Ahead For Spurs Against Juventus

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his team need to put in a lot more effort to get past Juventus in their Champions League last 16 tie.

The north London side fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Juventus stadium in the first leg and have put themselves firmly in the driver’s season to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.




Tottenham started the tie as the underdogs because of Juventus’ European pedigree, but the Italian champions will be coming to England next month knowing they are facing an uphill battle.

However, Pochettino is not counting his chickens yet despite the fantastic away result and believes the last 16 tie is very much open, with Tottenham still left with a lot of hard work to do in order to make the quarter-finals of the competition.
 


The Tottenham boss told Italian radio station Radio Crc: “The result in Turin was important, but the qualification is still very much open.  

“We still have to work hard to get through the tie.”

Tottenham are currently concentrating on taking care of Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth round replay, set for Wednesday night at Wembley, before facing Juventus next week.
 