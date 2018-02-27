It’s Still Open – Mauricio Pochettino Sees Hard Work Ahead For Spurs Against Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his team need to put in a lot more effort to get past Juventus in their Champions League last 16 tie.



The north London side fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Juventus stadium in the first leg and have put themselves firmly in the driver’s season to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.











Tottenham started the tie as the underdogs because of Juventus’ European pedigree, but the Italian champions will be coming to England next month knowing they are facing an uphill battle.



However, Pochettino is not counting his chickens yet despite the fantastic away result and believes the last 16 tie is very much open, with Tottenham still left with a lot of hard work to do in order to make the quarter-finals of the competition.





The Tottenham boss told Italian radio station Radio Crc: “The result in Turin was important, but the qualification is still very much open.

“We still have to work hard to get through the tie.”



Tottenham are currently concentrating on taking care of Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth round replay, set for Wednesday night at Wembley, before facing Juventus next week.

