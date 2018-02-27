Juventus Have More Experience – Former Tottenham Boss Not Ruling Out Italians In Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas is not ruling Juventus out against his old club in the Champions League, despite Spurs getting a good result in Turin in the first leg.



Tottenham came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Juventus stadium earlier in the month.











Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now favourites to beat Juventus over the two legs and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and in turn pull off an upset result.



However, former Spurs boss Villas-Boas is not prepared to rule out Juventus’ chances, and despite the north London side’s quality and advantage, he believes the Italian champions have the experience to tackle these kind of situations.





The Portuguese also feels Wembley is not as daunting an away ground as many other stadiums and believes Juventus won’t feel as much pressure away from home as in any other European game.

Villas-Boas told Corriere dello Sport: “I was surprised by the game’s progress as Juventus were not as defensive as usual and [Gonzalo] Higuain’s mistake turned the match.



“It is still open. Juventus have more experience and players who are used to playing in these kind of matches.



“But now they will have to win or get a 3-3 draw. It’s not expected but it’s not impossible as well.



“However, Tottenham are good.”



He added: “At home, teams generally suffer less than away, but Wembley is an excellent stadium to try and do your business as the atmosphere is not that difficult.



“And there is not too much pressure from the crowd.”

