Juventus To Seek Assurances On Emre Can Deal

The Juventus hierarchy are set to meet Liverpool midfielder Emre Can’s agent next week to receive assurances over the German’s will to join them in the summer.



The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season and despite repeated attempts, he has refused to sign a new deal with the Merseyside giants.











He is expected to be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer on a free transfer and Juventus have positioned themselves as the favourites to snap him up for nothing.



His representatives have already agreed the outlines of a five-year contract with Juventus, but the midfielder wants to wait until the end of the season to formalise the agreement.





Juventus have remained confident about getting the signing over the line, but since nothing has been completed on paper, the club remain fearful that things could go wrong.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and CEO Giuseppe Marotta will meet the player’s representatives next week to discuss the status of their negotiations.



The Juventus hierarchy will see assurances over Can’s will to join Juventus in the summer and hopeful that they will be able to convince him to sign a pre-contract.



The midfielder’s representatives have continued to assure Juventus that the German will join them, but the Italian champions are worried that other teams could poke their heads in as it becomes clearer that Can will leave Liverpool in the summer.

