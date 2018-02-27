Leeds United Target Called Up By Copa America Qualifiers

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Giovanni Troupee has been invited to join Curacao's national team.



The Whites have been linked with the FC Utrecht full-back and if he opts to play his senior international football for the Caribbean nation then it would mean more travelling time during international breaks.











Troupee has been called up for two friendly games later this month against Bolivia. If the defender turned out for Curacao, he could still play for the Netherlands at international level as the friendly matches are not official games.



However, representing Curacao at international level could be attractive for Troupee and put him in the shop window for potential suitors.





The island nation will take part in the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, which would give Troupee a big platform to make an impression .

At club level, Troupee could be on the move from Utrecht after expressing his disappointment at a lack of playing time with the Dutch Eredivisie outfit.



The 19-year-old right-back has made just eleven Eredivisie appearances for Utrecht in the current campaign.

