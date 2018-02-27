Middlesbrough Star Racing Against Time To Be Fit For Big Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough skipper Grant Leadbitter has revealed that he is racing against time to be fit for his side's match against Leeds United on Friday.



The 32-year-old was on the scoresheet against his former club Sunderland as Tony Pulis' side drew 3-3 against the Black Cats to keep their push to finish in the Championship's top six going.











However, Leadbitter insists that immediately after the spot kick he felt an issue with his hamstring and was forced to come off with just 15 minutes remaining.



But now as Middlesbrough look to host the Whites in a league match this Friday, the veteran midfielder insists that he is eager to be fit and take part in the game.





“I felt a little bit of a feeling in my hamstring after taking the penalty and I didn’t want to carry on and make things worse”, Leadbitter told his club's official website.

“I want to try and push forward and look forward to Friday night and hopefully be fit.”



The goal against Sunderland was Leadbitter's third of the season in 27 matches, with the player having also set up two more for his team-mates.

