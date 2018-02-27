Odd Signing, Celtic Need Him To Come Good – Bhoys Legend On January Recruit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has dubbed the Bhoys' decision to sign Marvin Compper in the January transfer window "odd" and says the German now needs to come good.



There were calls for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to strengthen his central defensive options in the winter window and he swooped on Bundesliga club RB Leipzig to take Compper to Scotland.











But injury has meant the German defender has yet to feature for the Bhoys, but regardless of injury, Sutton thinks signing someone who was ineligible for European competition was strange.



And the former Celtic hitman thinks the Bhoys need Compper to come good when he does eventually feature.





" That was another odd one", Sutton explained on BT Sport Facebook Live.

"I know he's been injured, but he wasn't eligible to play in Europe.



"They do need him to come good."



Compper's Celtic spell is the second time he has plied his trade outside Germany in his career, with the 32-year-old also having a brief stint in Italy with Fiorentina.



The Bhoys paid around £1m to RB Leipzig to sign Compper.

