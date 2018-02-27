XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2018 - 22:33 GMT

Rochdale Boss Hails Harry Kane’s Special Love For Game

 




Rochdale manager Keith Hill believes that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's desire and love for the game means he would not complain if he was playing League One football.

Hill's side will face the daunting task of stopping the in-form English striker when they take on the Lilywhites in the second leg of the FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday.




The 48-year-old manager is a huge admirer of the Tottenham striker and ahead of the match he took time to speak about the player, who he believes is fond of the game more than anything else.

Hill thinks that Kane would still bring the same energy to the game no matter in what division he was playing.
 


"I love him to bits", Hill was quoted as saying by the BBC.  

"He's a player any manager would want to work with.

"I respect really how human he is in a world that could have got the better of him.

"I don't think it would bother him if he was playing in League One for Rochdale or Spurs – he'd have the same energy and honesty.

"He loves the game and that is special."

It will not just be Kane, but a host of other stars, including Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura, that Hill's side will have to stop and so he believes that it will be a difficult game to negotiate at Wembley.

"To stop him [Kane]? I don't think you can.

"You have to stop the players around him but then you're talking about Eriksen, Delle Alli, Son and Moura. It could be a thankless task."
 