Roma Showing Interest In Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Ligue 1 Midfielder

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United linked midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has emerged as a viable target for Serie A giants Roma in the summer.



The 26-year-old midfielder was close to joining Barcelona last summer before the Catalan giants pulled out of the chase at the last minute.











The Nice midfielder has been keen to leave the Ligue 1 club for some time and was again linked with a transfer in the winter window, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be interested.



Manchester City met his representatives last month, but of late Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been leading the race for the Ivory Coast midfielder.





It has been widely accepted that Seri will leave Nice in the summer and it has been claimed that a move to Italy could be on the cards for the Ligue 1 star.

Roma are expected to be in the market for a dominant midfielder and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Seri has emerged as a top target for the Giallorossi at the end of the season.



The Serie A giants are considering making a move for the Nice man in the coming months as they look to formalise their interest in him for the summer.



Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic is also believed to be a target for Roma at the end of the season.

