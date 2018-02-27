Team Spirit At Liverpool So Good – Sadio Mane

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Sadio Mane has hailed the team spirit at Anfield with all the players desperately looking to make it to the first team and in the process be part of something special.



The Reds are on a dream run at the moment, having lost just once in their last 19 league matches, which places them third in the league table and have in the process narrowed the gap between themselves and second placed Manchester United to two points.











As far as Liverpool's Champions League form is concerned, Jurgen Klopp's side have one foot in the quarter-final having defeated FC Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.



Praising the team spirit for their surge in form, Mane said that everyone in the team is happy playing with each other and that has helped in ways more than one.





"The team spirit is good and the confidence is here so I think we are in a good way", Mane was quoted as saying by ITV.

"Every single player is always very happy playing with each other.



"We always try to help each other and we work as a team.



"I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose.



"Every single player would love to play in this team.



"We are lucky boys and we are going to keep trying to work hard and give our best when we take our places on the pitch to continue to try and win the games."

