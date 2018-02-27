XRegister
06 October 2016

27/02/2018 - 15:17 GMT

They Play Best Football In Europe – Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Admiration For Serie A Side

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli side play the best football in Europe at the moment.

Napoli are currently four points clear at the top of the Serie A table, having a played a game more than reigning champions Juventus and Pochettino admits he is fan of their style of football.




While many have anointed Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the best looking side in Europe, Pochettino thinks otherwise and believes Napoli play the best football in the continent.

He has backed Sarri’s beautiful team to end Juventus’ domination of Italian football this season and win the league title.
 


Speaking to Italian radio station Radio Crc, the Tottenham boss said: “Napoli can win the Scudetto.  

“Sarri’s football is fantastic and is the most beautiful to watch in Europe.

“Whenever I can, I try not to miss a single match involving Napoli.”

While Sarri’s Napoli side have gathered admirers this season, they have underperformed in Europe this season and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

RB Leipzig also knocked them out of the Europa League on the basis of away goals despite Napoli winning the second leg in Germany 2-0.
 