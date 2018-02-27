Unbeatable Offers – Agent Feels Lazio Could Struggle To Keep Man Utd Linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Bernardo Brovarone believes Lazio will struggle to reject the kind of offers they might receive for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer.



Lazio knocked back big money bids for the Serbian last summer, but the word of his quality has since spread like wildfire across Europe and his agent has claimed clubs from all the top leagues are keeping an eye on the midfielder.











Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a big money move for Milinkovic-Savic in the summer and he has also been linked with a transfer to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.



Brovarone, who was part of the unsuccessful negotiations to take the midfielder to Fiorentina in 2015, believes the Serbian’s eventual transfer fee will touch €150m.





The Italian agent also feels the midfielder will not continue at Lazio beyond the summer window as the Serie A club will struggle to knock back some of the bids they will receive from the top clubs.

“If we continue to think about Neymar’s buy-out clause, we cannot get away from it”, Brovarone told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“However, considering the current market figures, Milinkovic-Savic is worth something around €150m.”



Asked if Lazio will be able to hold on to the player, he said: “It seems difficult to me and the opinion of the player will count.



“But in the summer Lazio will surely receive some unbeatable offers.”

