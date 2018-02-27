XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 14:57 GMT

Unbeatable Offers – Agent Feels Lazio Could Struggle To Keep Man Utd Linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

 




Italian agent Bernardo Brovarone believes Lazio will struggle to reject the kind of offers they might receive for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer.

Lazio knocked back big money bids for the Serbian last summer, but the word of his quality has since spread like wildfire across Europe and his agent has claimed clubs from all the top leagues are keeping an eye on the midfielder.




Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a big money move for Milinkovic-Savic in the summer and he has also been linked with a transfer to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Brovarone, who was part of the unsuccessful negotiations to take the midfielder to Fiorentina in 2015, believes the Serbian’s eventual transfer fee will touch €150m.
 


The Italian agent also feels the midfielder will not continue at Lazio beyond the summer window as the Serie A club will struggle to knock back some of the bids they will receive from the top clubs.  

“If we continue to think about Neymar’s buy-out clause, we cannot get away from it”, Brovarone told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“However, considering the current market figures, Milinkovic-Savic is worth something around €150m.”

Asked if Lazio will be able to hold on to the player, he said: “It seems difficult to me and the opinion of the player will count.

“But in the summer Lazio will surely receive some unbeatable offers.”
 