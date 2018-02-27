XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2018 - 12:57 GMT

Who’s Better Than Antonio Conte – Italian FA Official Talks Up Chelsea Boss For Italy Job

 




Italian FA’s vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has insisted Antonio Conte remains the best candidate for the role of the head coach of the national team.

Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner all season and many believe regardless of results, he will be parting ways with the club in the summer.




Italy have been on the lookout for a new head coach since sacking Gian Piero Ventura following their disastrous failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The Azzurri want a new coach in place before the start of the European Championship qualifiers and Conte has been their top target regardless of his contract at Chelsea.
 


The Italian FA are aware of the difficulties of convincing Conte to return to the national team for a second stint, but Costacurta admits that the Chelsea boss remains the best possible candidate.  

He pointed towards Conte’s previous record with the Italy national team and believes he remains the outstanding candidate for the job.

Costacurta told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have not made a choice yet, but who could do better than Conte?

“We will certainly get a feel in a couple of months and Conte has already shown what he can do with the national team.

“He has been to the European Championships, the others haven’t.”

Conte carried an average Italy side to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in 2016, where they only lost to Germany on penalties.
 