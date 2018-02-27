Who’s Better Than Antonio Conte – Italian FA Official Talks Up Chelsea Boss For Italy Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian FA’s vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has insisted Antonio Conte remains the best candidate for the role of the head coach of the national team.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner all season and many believe regardless of results, he will be parting ways with the club in the summer.











Italy have been on the lookout for a new head coach since sacking Gian Piero Ventura following their disastrous failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.



The Azzurri want a new coach in place before the start of the European Championship qualifiers and Conte has been their top target regardless of his contract at Chelsea.





The Italian FA are aware of the difficulties of convincing Conte to return to the national team for a second stint, but Costacurta admits that the Chelsea boss remains the best possible candidate.

He pointed towards Conte’s previous record with the Italy national team and believes he remains the outstanding candidate for the job.



Costacurta told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have not made a choice yet, but who could do better than Conte?



“We will certainly get a feel in a couple of months and Conte has already shown what he can do with the national team.



“He has been to the European Championships, the others haven’t.”



Conte carried an average Italy side to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in 2016, where they only lost to Germany on penalties.

