At Manchester United Money Is Most Important Thing – Louis van Gaal

Follow @insidefutbol





Louis van Gaal has accused the Manchester United hierarchy of prioritising the financial side of football over the actual game.



Van Gaal lost his job at Manchester United at the end of the 2015/16 season despite winning the FA Cup as he failed to help the club qualify for the Champions League.











The Dutchman remains an unpopular figure amongst the fans because of his morbid style of football and the 66-year-old has been unhappy at the club for the way he was bundled out in favour Jose Mourinho.



Van Gaal could have taken another job after leaving Manchester United, but was keen for the Red Devils to pay off his compensation.





He feels the Manchester United top brass are more interested in the financial side of the game, which he feels is a stark contrast to his experience at another one of his former clubs, Bayern Munich.

Asked if he still loves Bayern Munich, Van Gaal told German magazine Sport Bild: “Of course I do.



“Manchester United, which I last coached, are a commercial club, quite different to Bayern.



“The bosses are [club CEO Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and [club president Uli] Hoeness, former players who know what they are talking about.



"For them football is the most important thing, not the money as it was the case at Manchester United.



“For that I love Bayern.”



Van Gaal finished fourth in his first season at Manchester United, but under him they struggled in Europe in the following campaign and his football was regularly termed boring by fans and former Red Devils.

