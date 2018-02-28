XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2018 - 12:51 GMT

Basically He's A Rangers Standard Player – Gers Star Picks Favourite Team-Mate

 




Ross McCrorie has named Lee Wallace his favourite Rangers player, with the youngster insisting that the experienced left-back is Gers-standard.

Wallace, who joined Rangers from Hearts in the summer of 2011, has struggled with a groin injury in the ongoing captain.




The 30-year-old was expected to be back in the Rangers squad for their clash against St, Johnstone on Tuesday night as Declan John was ruled out with an injury.

But Andy Halliday was played as a left-back against the Saints, who were blown aside 4-1 by the Light Blues; it remains to be seen if Wallace makes his comeback against Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at the weekend.
 


And McCrorie, who is himself out with a knee problem, explained why Wallace is his favourite Rangers player.

“Right now it’s probably Lee Wallace because I look up to him”, McCrorie told Rangers TV, when asked to name his favourite Gers player.

“He does what a Rangers player should do.

“He’s a Rangers standard [player] basically.”

When asked apart from a Rangers defender, which centre-back he wants to play alongside, McCrorie replied: “Sergio Ramos, he’s the one probably I would like to play next to.”

McCrorie has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions for Rangers since making his first team debut for the club in September.
 