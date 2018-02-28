Bayern Munich Supremo’s Brother In Transfer Mission For Arsenal and Tottenham Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have made fresh contact with the representatives of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom as they look to firm up their interest in him ahead of the summer.



The 21-year-old Brazilian winger’s future was under the scanner in the winter transfer window, but Bordeaux refused to sell as they needed his services to survive in Ligue 1.











However, he is certain to leave the French club at the end of the season and Arsenal and Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on his performances in France.



But the north London duo are now set to face stiff competition from German champions Bayern Munich, who are stepping up on their efforts to sign the winger.





His representatives held talks with the Bavarians earlier this year and according to German magazine Sport Bild, the club have made fresh contact with his entourage to further discuss a potential deal.

It has been claimed Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness’ brother, Dieter, contacted the player’s representatives to put the wheels in motion for his transfer.



With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both coming towards the end of their careers, Bayern Munich want fresh legs on their flanks and Malcom has emerged as a top target.



Arsenal and Tottenham are still interested, but Bayern Munich are putting in the legwork to get Malcom to Germany in the summer.

