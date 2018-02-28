XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2018 - 11:38 GMT

Bayern Munich Supremo’s Brother In Transfer Mission For Arsenal and Tottenham Target Malcom

 




Bayern Munich have made fresh contact with the representatives of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom as they look to firm up their interest in him ahead of the summer.

The 21-year-old Brazilian winger’s future was under the scanner in the winter transfer window, but Bordeaux refused to sell as they needed his services to survive in Ligue 1.




However, he is certain to leave the French club at the end of the season and Arsenal and Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on his performances in France.

But the north London duo are now set to face stiff competition from German champions Bayern Munich, who are stepping up on their efforts to sign the winger.
 


His representatives held talks with the Bavarians earlier this year and according to German magazine Sport Bild, the club have made fresh contact with his entourage to further discuss a potential deal.  

It has been claimed Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness’ brother, Dieter, contacted the player’s representatives to put the wheels in motion for his transfer.

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both coming towards the end of their careers, Bayern Munich want fresh legs on their flanks and Malcom has emerged as a top target.

Arsenal and Tottenham are still interested, but Bayern Munich are putting in the legwork to get Malcom to Germany in the summer.
 