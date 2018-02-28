Celtic Legend Baffled By Brendan Rodgers Persisting With Dorus de Vries

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton is not sure why Brendan Rodgers has continued to persist with Dorus de Vries despite his poor performances.



Celtic signed the veteran Dutch goalkeeper in 2016 from Nottingham Forest and the 37-year-old has remained as Craig Gordon's understudy at Paradise.











With Gordon out with a knee injury, De Vries has been playing regularly over the last few weeks, but his inconsistent performances have attracted criticism.



There have been calls for Rodgers to give Scott Bain, who joined Celtic on a loan stint from Dundee in January, a chance to prove himself, but Sutton doesn’t believe the 26-year-old is going to get an opportunity.





However, the former Celtic striker admits that he doesn’t understand Rodgers’ faith in De Vries as the Dutchman has not been a reliable presence in goal for the Scottish champions for any length of time.

Asked if Bain should be given a chance in place of De Vries, Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live: “I don’t think he will get an opportunity unless De Vries gets injured.



“I don’t understand why Brendan has stuck with De Vries, he had a dodgy start to his Celtic career. He’s been desperately poor.”



He added: “I thought he showed the nerves at the weekend as well and that’s why Celtic were there for the taking for Aberdeen.



“They didn’t put De Vries under pressure.”

