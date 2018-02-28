Celtic Legend Warns Bhoys To Show Ambition To Keep Arsenal Linked Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has warned the Bhoys that they could lose Brendan Rodgers if they don’t spend more money in the upcoming transfer window.



Rodgers has won every domestic trophy on offer since taking over at Celtic in 2016 and even ensured European football beyond Christmas this season by finishing third in their Champions League group.











However, Celtic were knocked out of the Europa League last 32 by Zenit Saint Petersburg and many believe the Scottish champions’ are paying for their parsimony in the last couple of transfer windows.



The Bhoys have dominated Scottish football for years now but Sutton feels for the club to move to the next level they need to spend more money on better quality players moving forward.





Rodgers is believed to be on Arsenal’s radar as Arsene Wenger’s potential successor and the former Bhoy conceded if Celtic don’t show ambition in the market, they could lose their highly rated manager.

Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live: “I think for Celtic to move on a level and to keep Brendan at the club, they need a big summer.



“They maybe need to really up the spending I think if they want to compete at the European level because let’s be honest, if you are looking at the players they recruited in January, are they going to take Celtic to the next level?”



He added: “Are Celtic going to qualify [for Champions League football next season]? It’s a worry. It must be a worry for Brendan.



“There is talk of links with Arsenal today and if he doesn’t think he can qualify, maybe he will be looking away.”

