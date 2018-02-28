XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2018 - 22:49 GMT

First Time I’ve Seen Him – Rangers Star Dubs Serie A Midfielder Brilliant

 




Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has been left impressed by Lazio star Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder was brought off the bench during Lazio's Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.




The tie ended 0-0 over both legs, with AC Milan booking a spot in the Coppa Italia final by edging out Lazio 5-4 on penalties.

While Anderson could not help Lazio get past the challenge of Gennaro Gattuso's men, he did more than enough to catch Windass' eye.
 


And the in-form Rangers midfielder was quick to dub the 24-year-old "brilliant".

Windass took to Twitter to write: "First time I've seen Lazio's no.10 Anderson.

"Brilliant player."

Anderson has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, but Lazio have managed to keep hold of the Brazilian.

The midfielder has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Lazio in the current campaign, scoring four goals and providing six assists for his team-mates in the process.
 