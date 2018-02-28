I’m Aiming To Help Rangers Become Scotland’s Best Team, Gers Talent Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has revealed that one of his main career ambitions is to help the Gers become the best team in Scotland.



Graeme Murty’s team, who have been in great form in recent weeks, recorded their fifth straight win ain all competitions following their 4-1 rout of St. Johnstone on Tuesday evening.











Rangers presently find themselves just a place and six points adrift of leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.



The Light Blues have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Falkirk at the weekend.





And McCrorie, who made his Rangers first team debut in September, explained that he wants to win trophies with the Light Blues and help them to become the best team in the country.

The 19-year-old also insisted that his career ambitions include playing regularly for Rangers and breaking into the Scotland squad.



“My ambition first and foremost is to play for Rangers week in and week out and hopefully win trophies and be the best team in Scotland eventually”, McCrorie told Rangers TV, when asked about his career ambitions.



“Then hopefully I will see if I can get into the Scotland squad, it would just be an honour.



“It would be the icing on the cake – getting into the Scotland squad.”



McCrorie, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, added that he is not concerned about his playing position as long as he playing regularly.



When asked in which position he prefers playing, in midfield or in defence, McCrorie replied: “I’m not too bothered.



“As long as I’m playing, I will be happy.”



McCrorie turned out 18 times for Rangers this season before picking up a knee injury, which has kept him sidelined.

