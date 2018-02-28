Inter Rule Out Selling Barcelona and Chelsea Target In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have no plans to sell Barcelona and Chelsea linked winger Yann Karamoh during the summer transfer window.



The Nerazzurri signed the wide-man from Caen last summer on an initial loan deal with an obligatory purchase option and the youngster has impressed in his first season in Italy.











The 19-year-old attacker has been sparsely used, but has done enough to catch the eye of many observers and it seems he could generate considerable interest in the summer.



His performances have been closely followed by many big wigs of European football and there is talk that Chelsea and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on him.





There is speculation that the two clubs could go head to head for Karamoh in the summer transfer window, but they are going to face reluctant sellers in Inter.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have little intention of losing the winger at the end of the season and are not expected to entertain any offers.



The Nerazzurri are keen to see Karamoh develop as mainstay of their side next season and will reject any approaches for him in the summer.

