It’s Taken Two Years But Well Done Jurgen Klopp – Dutch Fitness Coach Salutes Liverpool Boss

Renowned Dutch fitness coach Raymond Verheijen has saluted Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for learning from his mistakes.



Verheijen has been a critic of Klopp since he took charge at Liverpool, accusing the German of overworking his players and paying the price in terms of injuries, especially in the latter part of the season.











But Liverpool could have every member of their senior squad available for their Premier League fixture with Newcastle United this weekend – and Verheijen thinks that Klopp has learned from his mistakes.



However, he noted it has taken Klopp two years to get it right on the fitness front.





The Dutchman wrote on Twitter: " Encouraging to see managers like Jurgen Klopp are not too old to learn from their mistakes in previous seasons.

"It has taken him 2 years but Liverpool manager Klopp has finally found his way to deal with the external factors in the English Premier League."



Klopp will be looking to reap the benefits of a fit and refreshed squad – thanks to two training breaks in Spain – in the crucial closing stages of the season.



The Reds are third in the Premier League standings and are aiming to dislodge Manchester United in second spot.

