It’s Time To Talk – Dortmund Deal-Maker Looking To Lock Down Liverpool Target

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club are going to pick up the pace with regards to negotiations over a new contract for Liverpool linked forward Marco Reus.



The 28-year-old recently returned from a serious knee injury and has made an instant impact in the team with two league goals in his first three games since returning to the first team squad.











Despite his injury troubles in recent years, the forward remains a coveted player in Europe and he has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer.



There are suggestions Jurgen Klopp wants to reunite with his former Dortmund player on Merseyside, but the BVB are working hard to keep him out of the Reds’ clutches.





Reus is expected to be named club captain if he continues at Dortmund next season and they are prepared to offer him a contract to replace the current deal that runs out next year.

Zorc revealed that the German was not keen to negotiate a new deal while he was recovering, but the club are now keen to move forward with the talks over fresh terms.



“We had an understanding that Marco didn’t want to engage in contract negotiations during his injury”, the Dortmund sporting director told German magazine Sport Bild.



“And of course we will intensify the talks now.



“Marco is an important player in the dressing room and for the squad.”



Having joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach, Reus has netted 91 goals and provided 61 assists in 194 appearances for the club.

