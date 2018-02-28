Never Thought Celtic Clash Would Come So Soon – Rangers Youngster On Breaking Through

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie has revealed that he did not expect his first Old Firm derby against Celtic to come so early on in his career.



The versatile defender was handed his senior Rangers debut in a Scottish League Cup game against Partick Thistle in September by then Gers boss Pedro Caixinha, who introduced him as a second-half substitute at Firhill.











Later in the same week McCrorie made his first start for Rangers in an Old Firm game against Celtic at Ibrox; although the Hoops won that game 2-0, the 19-year-old’s performance was appreciated by all corners.



And McCrorie, who explained that he did not think he would play a match against Celtic so early on in his Rangers career, however insisted that it was a dream come true moment for him.





“It was amazing, it was a dream come true [moment for me]”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked how he felt when he was told that he was to start his first Old Firm game.

“I really didn’t think it would come that quick, especially an Old Firm game.



“I played the Partick Thistle came just before that and I came off the bench in that game.



“I think as it happened so quick, it helped me a lot.



“It was just brilliant to play in front of 50,000 people at Ibrox, it was a dream come true.”



McCrorie, who is currently out injured with a knee injury, has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.

