06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2018 - 22:15 GMT

Not Just Passionate Manager – Peterborough Supremo Defends Appointing Former Leeds Boss Steve Evans

 




Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that former Leeds United boss Steve Evans is more than just a passionate manager and feels he could be a long term success with the Posh.

The League One side confirmed on Wednesday that former Leeds boss Evans will be their new manager as the club look to barge into the playoff positions this season.




Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor resigned from their roles at Mansfield Town on Tuesdayl and Peterborough have signed them up to help with their push for promotion.

The Englishman has a good record in lower league football when it comes to helping teams to get promoted and earned praise for his work during his short stint at Leeds.
 


While club chairman MacAnthony has been enthusiastic about getting Evans, some of the club supporters are sceptical, but the Peterborough supremo stressed that he has got the man for the job.  

Reacting to suggestions that Evans is only a passionate guy on the sidelines, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “Nope but the 8 promotions or is it 9.

“Kind of backs up he’s not just a passionate sideline manager.”

He also sought to eliminate fears about Evans short termism and said: “He’s just joined a club 3 miles from his front door.

“Think he’ll want to stick around a while.”
 