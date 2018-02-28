Pablo Zabaleta Clattered Him But He Kept Going – Former Liverpool Star Hails Reds Warrior

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has branded James Milner a “warrior”, following his performance in the 4-1 win over West Ham United at the weekend.



The midfielder, who skippered the Reds against the Hammers, put in a tireless display for the entire 90 minutes in the game, despite being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Pablo Zabaleta early on.











And Mellor feels Milner’s performance at Anfield against West Ham showed how big a warrior he is on the field.



“I think James Milner was absolutely outstanding”, Mellor said on LFC TV.





“It was a captain’s performance from him.

“Very early on in the game, he was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Pablo Zabaleta – his old team-mate at Manchester City.



“But his reaction [he got back straight up] just typifies the type of player he is, he is a warrior out there, I think that’s a good word to describe someone like James Milner.



“He is someone who will keep going, obviously he was still suffering from the challenge, but he kept going. He is a team player.



“He will work tirelessly hard in whatever position he is in and he will do the simple things really well.”



Although Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane grabbed the headlines for their goalscoring exploits against David Moyes’ team, Mellor believes Milner stood out more than anyone else for him.



“One thing about James is that he will never let you down, he reads the game extremely well”, Mellor continued.



“The front-three will get the headlines for scoring goals, but James does things which you don’t really notice.



“But he does it so effectively and so consistently, like winning the ball back in good areas.



“He must have covered every blade of grass at Anfield and he was once again the player for Liverpool who ran the furthest – over 12 kilometres.



“His contribution, his influence and his reaction were great.



“Yes, [Andrew] Robertson was outstanding, yes, the goalscorers were outstanding, but I think James Milner with his all-round contribution throughout the game stood out for me more than anyone else.”



Milner has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the present campaign, finding the back of the net once and providing nine assists.



The game against West Ham was the third time he had worn the captain’s armband in the Premier League this season.

