06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2018 - 12:02 GMT

Rangers Don’t Have Fantasist As Manager Anymore – Graeme Murty Earns Chris Sutton’s Praise

 




Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Graeme Murty has brought back a sense of realism to Rangers and has improved the standard at Ibrox.

Despite a few dodgy results, Murty has made Rangers competitive in the Scottish Premiership again and they are now just six points behind league leaders Celtic, albeit having played a game more.




A huge gap existed between Rangers and Celtic last season and former manager Pedro Caixinha didn’t look like bridging the difference earlier in the season, which eventually got him the sack.

Sutton, a vocal critic of the Rangers board and Caixinha, feels Murty has made Rangers look to achieve realistic goals and is pleased with the job he has done since taking over last year.
 


The former Bhoy believes the Celtic fans are again taking notice of Rangers this season after ignoring them for a few years.  

Speaking about Murty, Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live: “I have been impressed with him since he came in.

“I think it’s refreshing from the Rangers supporters' point of view that they haven’t got a fantasist anymore as a manager and they have a straight talker.

“I think he has lowered expectations, but he has raised the standards.

“If you are a Celtic fan, I don’t think they have looked over the shoulders in the last couple of years but maybe they are glancing and thinking, Rangers are not a pub team anymore.”

Rangers produced another fine performance on Tuesday night in their 4-1 thrashing of St. Johnstone.
 