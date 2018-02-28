Rangers New Boy Relishing Providing Assists For Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty insists that he loves creating goals and will look to provide more assists for his team-mates sooner rather than later.



The 21-year-old was at the heart of his team's second goal against St Johnstone in a game which his team eventually won 4-1, as he played a clever one-two with Daniel Candeias before setting up Josh Windass to score.











The assist against the Saints was his second in a row following one against Hearts at the weekend, a match that his team won 2-1.



The youngster insists that he has a special preference towards feeding his team-mates and will look to do so even more as he goes on to add to his first team appearances.





“For me, I love creating goals, I love getting assists and that’s two in two for me now so that is big", Docherty told his club's official website.

“That’s something I’m look to add to my game as well and this season I’ve managed to do it a wee bit.



“Obviously I would like to add goals but if I can get an assist that’s good enough for me.



“I’ll keep working away but it was a great finish from Josh [Windass] and it’s a joy to be playing and getting goals like that, it’s really good football.



"We’re loving it at the moment.”



Since signing for Rangers, his boyhood club in January, the starlet has featured in a total of seven matches, with six in the Premiership.

