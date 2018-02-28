XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2018 - 13:01 GMT

Rangers Star Wary of Motivated Falkirk

 




Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty thinks Falkirk will treat their trip to Ibrox for a Scottish Cup quarter-final game on Sunday as a cup final.

The Bairns, who currently find themselves in eighth spot in the Scottish Championship table, beat Cove Rangers 3-1 earlier in the month to book their place in the last-eight stage of the domestic cup competition.




Rangers are clear favourites to win the contest at the weekend, with Graeme Murty’s team being in sublime form in recent weeks.

The Gers recorded their fifth win on the trot in all competitions, following their 4-1 triumph over St. Johnstone on Tuesday evening.
 


However, Docherty thinks the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash will be like a cup final for Falkirk, who will be desperate to come to Ibrox and show that they are no mere pushovers.

“It will be [a] huge [game] and I know Ibrox will be rocking as well”, Docherty told Rangers TV, when asked about the upcoming match against Falkirk.

“But Falkirk will be up for it, I think they will have a good travelling support.

“It will be like a cup final for them already in the sense that they want to come to Ibrox and show that they are real contenders.

“But we have go and do our job and I think if we perform like we did on Saturday and the first half of tonight [against St. Johnstone], there is no reason we can’t go and get the game done.”

Rangers, who currently sit in second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, thrashed Ayr United 6-1 in the previous round of the Scottish Cup on 11th February.
 