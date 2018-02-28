Rangers Star Wary of Motivated Falkirk

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty thinks Falkirk will treat their trip to Ibrox for a Scottish Cup quarter-final game on Sunday as a cup final.



The Bairns, who currently find themselves in eighth spot in the Scottish Championship table, beat Cove Rangers 3-1 earlier in the month to book their place in the last-eight stage of the domestic cup competition.











Rangers are clear favourites to win the contest at the weekend, with Graeme Murty’s team being in sublime form in recent weeks.



The Gers recorded their fifth win on the trot in all competitions, following their 4-1 triumph over St. Johnstone on Tuesday evening.





However, Docherty thinks the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash will be like a cup final for Falkirk, who will be desperate to come to Ibrox and show that they are no mere pushovers.

“It will be [a] huge [game] and I know Ibrox will be rocking as well”, Docherty told Rangers TV, when asked about the upcoming match against Falkirk.



“But Falkirk will be up for it, I think they will have a good travelling support.



“It will be like a cup final for them already in the sense that they want to come to Ibrox and show that they are real contenders.



“But we have go and do our job and I think if we perform like we did on Saturday and the first half of tonight [against St. Johnstone], there is no reason we can’t go and get the game done.”



Rangers, who currently sit in second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, thrashed Ayr United 6-1 in the previous round of the Scottish Cup on 11th February.

