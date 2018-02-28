They Will Sell – Former Bordeaux Coach Puts Arsenal and Tottenham On Malcom Alert

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bordeaux coach Willy Sagnol is certain that the Ligue 1 club will sell Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom in the summer as they need the money.



The Brazilian winger was linked with a move to England in the January transfer window, but Bordeaux made it clear that he would not be sold as they needed him to help them survive in the top tier of French football.











The 21-year-old has developed rapidly since joining the French outfit from Corinthians in the winter transfer window of 2016, but Sagnol, the then Bordeaux coach, revealed that he did attract criticism for paying big money for an unknown teenage winger from Brazil.



Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, Sagnol said: “I discovered Malcom and brought him in January 2016 to Bordeaux from Brazil.





“I was under pressure in France because I paid €5m for an 18-year-old. He doesn’t have super speed but he has got great technique.”

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with having an interest in the player and his representatives have also held talks with German champions Bayern Munich over a summer move.



And the former France international is certain that Bordeaux will cash in on Malcom in the summer.



He added: “Bordeaux want to sell Malcom because they need the money.”

