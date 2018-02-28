Vitesse Want Chelsea To Agree To Loan Extension

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitesse Arnhem are interested in extending Chelsea starlet Mason Mount’s loan deal for one more season in the summer.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder moved to the Netherlands last summer on a season-long loan deal in order to experience regular football at senior level.











He struggled to feature in the initial weeks of the campaign, but once he made his mark, Mount has been a regular fixture in the starting eleven for Vitesse and has been impressive.



Scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 20 league appearances in the Dutch top tier, the midfielder has caught the eye of many observers at Vitesse.





And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Eredivisie outfit are keen to extend his loan stint for one more season once his current temporary contract expires in the summer.

Vitesse are hopeful of convincing Chelsea to allow them keep Mount for one more season as they have been impressed with what they have seen of the youngster.



It remains to be seen what plans Chelsea have for the young midfielder once he returns to the club in the summer.



Mount has a contract until 2021 with the Blues.

