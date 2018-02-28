We Cannot Wait – Schalke Deal-Maker’s Message To Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has insisted that the club cannot wait any longer for Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer to make a decision over his future.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has already rejected two offers of fresh terms from Schalke over the last few months.











His latest refusal to accept a new contract came earlier this month and Meyer believes that Schalke have not given him the time to deliberate properly over his options.



He believes Leon Goretzka, who will be joining Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer this summer, was given a longer rope and the midfielder feels underappreciated by the club.





Meyer is reportedly keen to wait until the middle of March to make a decision, but Heidel stressed that Schalke can ill afford to give him any more time to make up his mind.

The Schalke sporting director told German magazine Sport Bild: “If Max Meyer comes now and says he wants to continue playing for Schalke that would be wonderful.



“But we cannot and will not wait for a few more weeks.”



Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Meyer and even Barcelona have been keeping tabs on his situation at Schalke.



Heidel is expected to meet Meyer and his representatives soon to discuss the way forward as Schalke remain keen to hold on to the player.

