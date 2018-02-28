XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2018 - 12:49 GMT

We’re Building Up Marvin Compper’s Fitness – Celtic Assistant

 




Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has revealed that Marvin Compper has started training with the rest of the squad.

The Scottish champions signed Compper from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in January, with the defender linking up with the club at their winter training camp in Dubai.




However, the 32-year-old is yet to make his debut for Celtic after he picked up a calf injury while training in Dubai.

And Davies, who admitted that it has been a frustrating couple of months for Compper, explained that the Germain has returned to training with his team-mates.
 


“Marvin has just started training now”, he said on Celtic TV, when asked about Compper.

“It has been a frustrating first couple of months for him.

“He has had some niggles and problems, but he has just started training with the group again.

“And hopefully he can now start building up his fitness so that he is ready to play matches.”

Compper, who tasted Champions League action for RB Leipzig in the present campaign, is a product of Stuttgart’s youth system.

He has a single cap for Germany to his name and counts Fiorentina and Borussia Monchengladbach amongst his former employers.

Celtic will next play Dundee in the league this evening before locking horns with Greenock Morton in a Scottish Cup game on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Compper makes his Celtic debut this week.
 