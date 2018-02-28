We’re Building Up Marvin Compper’s Fitness – Celtic Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has revealed that Marvin Compper has started training with the rest of the squad.



The Scottish champions signed Compper from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in January, with the defender linking up with the club at their winter training camp in Dubai.











However, the 32-year-old is yet to make his debut for Celtic after he picked up a calf injury while training in Dubai.



And Davies, who admitted that it has been a frustrating couple of months for Compper, explained that the Germain has returned to training with his team-mates.





“Marvin has just started training now”, he said on Celtic TV, when asked about Compper.

“It has been a frustrating first couple of months for him.



“He has had some niggles and problems, but he has just started training with the group again.



“And hopefully he can now start building up his fitness so that he is ready to play matches.”



Compper, who tasted Champions League action for RB Leipzig in the present campaign, is a product of Stuttgart’s youth system.



He has a single cap for Germany to his name and counts Fiorentina and Borussia Monchengladbach amongst his former employers.



Celtic will next play Dundee in the league this evening before locking horns with Greenock Morton in a Scottish Cup game on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Compper makes his Celtic debut this week.

