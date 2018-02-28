We’re Close In Dressing Room – Rangers New Boy Loving Partnership With Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Greg Docherty has explained that he is enjoying being partners in midfield with Sean Goss, with whom he is also close off the field.



Both Docherty and Goss joined Rangers during the January window; while the former was snapped up from Hamilton Academical on a four-and-a-half-year deal, Goss was roped in on a loan deal from Queens Park Rangers.











The duo, who have been playing well together in recent games, put in another impressive performance in Rangers’ 4-1 win over St. Johnstone on Tuesday evening, with Docherty grabbing an assist and Goss scoring a goal.



And Docherty, who stated that he loves watching Goss play, insisted that he is relishing playing alongside the QPR loanee for Rangers.





“I’m loving it and I think we are bouncing off each other well”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked about his midfield partnership with Goss.

“We are close as well in the dressing room and I think we work together well and long it may continue.



“I think we are building a stronger relationship in every game and I think it has shown in the last two games – we have stepped up and we have won the midfield, you have to win the midfield in games.



“Like I said, me and Sean bounce off each other well, we are still learning.



“I am enjoying being his midfield partner and I love to watch him play because he is so technically gifted.”



Docherty, who is yet to score for Rangers, has thus far made seven appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, setting up two goals.



On the other hand, Goss has turned out eight times for the Gers, netting twice and providing an assist.

