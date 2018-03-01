Arsenal Can Get Him And Fans Would Approve – Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Arsene Wenger’s Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop thinks that ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is the perfect fit to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in the summer.



Wenger is coming under big pressure and the knives are out for the Frenchman after the Gunners surrendered in the EFL Cup final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit.











The Arsenal boss has a further year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but it has been claimed he could leave in the summer.



A number of managers have been slotted into the betting to become the next Arsenal manager and Hislop feels of those in the mix, Tuchel stands out.





The 49-year-old argued that Tuchel is available and would fit into the set-up at Arsenal well, while not too much should be read into how his time at Dortmund came to an end .

Hislop said on ESPN FC: "Thomas Tuchel, you see what he did at Dortmund.



"As much as his final season leaves you scratching your head a little bit, when you see his body of work at Dortmund, when you see how he transitioned, how he got that team playing, I feel it's an easy fit.



"With him not being in employment right now, that's an easy get for Arsenal.



"I think it would continue to move the club in the right direction and be one that Arsenal fans would be happy with", the former Newcastle United goalkeeper added.



Tuchel was at odds with the Dortmund hierarchy over transfer policy while at the German club and, with Arsenal having appointed Sven Mislintat from the Ruhr side to oversee recuitment, it remains to be seen whether the two could work together.

