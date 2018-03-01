Celtic Won’t Be Used To Rangers Title Pressure – Former Gers Star Dubs Title Race Very Interesting

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Stuart McCall thinks Celtic could find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they are not used to the Gers applying pressure in the title race.



The Hoops, who went the whole of last season unbeaten domestically as they lifted the treble, have not been in the same rich vein of form in the current campaign.











Although Brendan Rodgers’ team are still in the hunt for yet another treble this term, the race for the Scottish Premiership title is slowly but surely heating up, owing to Rangers’ recent improved form.



Celtic, who had their match with Dundee cancelled on Wednesday evening due to excessive snow, are just six points ahead of Rangers in the league, with a game in hand.





The two Scottish giants will play at Ibrox on 11th March and the title race will be blown wide open if Rangers manage to win that encounter, McCall feels.

And McCall explained that it will be interesting to see how Celtic react to Rangers’ title charge as they are unfamiliar with the Light Blues putting pressure on them in recent years.



“It’s there. It would be good for everyone in Scottish football to have a title race”, McCall was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“We’d all like to talk about some kind of challenge.



“I was away on holiday at the weekend and you are looking at one result on the Saturday then you are desperate to see how the other team gets on the next day.



“Celtic do what they need to do. They come through the tough games when they need to.



“But it will be interesting. They might not have been in this position before.



“Then there is all the stuff with the split and where they are going to play. Hibs, on their day, can beat anyone – Rangers or Celtic.



“Kilmarnock have beaten Rangers and Celtic. Hearts have proved they can do the same.



“So if it goes to the split and it’s three points it’s very interesting.”



Rangers are winless against Celtic in eight attempts, with their last triumph in an Old Firm game coming in April 2016.

