XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2018 - 18:49 GMT

Danny Welbeck Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners were crushed by the Citizens in the final of the EFL Cup last weekend and the pressure is on for Arsene Wenger's men to turn the tables tonight.




Arsenal are ten points off the top four, but do welcome back Henrikh Mkhitaryan after he was cup-tied for the final.

Wenger restores Petr Cech between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as the centre-back pairing. Granit Xhaka starts, as does Aaron Ramsey, while Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be looking to create. Danny Welbeck and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.

If the Arsenal boss needs to try to change the game then he can look to the bench, where options available include Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ospina, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah
 