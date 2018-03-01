Danny Welbeck Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



The Gunners were crushed by the Citizens in the final of the EFL Cup last weekend and the pressure is on for Arsene Wenger's men to turn the tables tonight.











Arsenal are ten points off the top four, but do welcome back Henrikh Mkhitaryan after he was cup-tied for the final.



Wenger restores Petr Cech between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as the centre-back pairing. Granit Xhaka starts, as does Aaron Ramsey, while Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be looking to create. Danny Welbeck and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.



If the Arsenal boss needs to try to change the game then he can look to the bench, where options available include Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny.



Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Ospina, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah

