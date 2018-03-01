Former Rangers Star Makes Team Prediction For Falkirk Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers defender Hugh Burns is of the opinion that Graeme Murty will make no changes to his starting eleven against Falkirk at the weekend.



The Gers put in a splendid performance and thrashed St. Johnstone 4-1 in a league encounter on Tuesday, with James Tavernier, Josh Windass, Sean Goss and Alfredo Morelos all finding the back of the net.











It was Rangers’ fifth consecutive win in all competitions as they consolidated second spot in the Scottish Premiership table.



The Light Blues will next face Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final game on Sunday before taking on league leaders Celtic a week later.





And Burns, who is expecting a great atmosphere at Ibrox at the weekend, thinks Murty will name an unchanged starting eleven against the Bairns.

However, the 52-year-old was quick to add that Jamie Murphy could be the only change as the midfielder picked up an injury against the Saints.



“I think the manager wants Rangers to finish as close to Celtic as they can if not right up there with them, we entertain them 11th March”, Burns told Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about the upcoming Scottish Cup game.



“But first and foremost we must focus on the Falkirk game.



“It will be a good crowd and Falkirk will bring two to three thousand fans and it will be a great atmosphere.



“But again we have to build momentum.



“I don’t think he will change it, I think he will keep his starting eleven.



“Obviously we lost Jamie Murphy, but hopefully the medical staff will get him ready for Sunday.”



Rangers blew aside Ayr United 6-1 in the previous round of the Scottish Cup in early February.

