Former Real Madrid Star Talks Up Mauricio Pochettino’s Qualities

Former Real Betis coach Victor Sanchez believes that Mauricio Pochettino deserves to be in the running for the Real Madrid post if current boss Zinedine Zidane loses his job in the summer.



Pochettino has earned praise from former players such as Manchester United great Gary Neville for his performances as a manager and as a result he has been linked with the job at the Santiago Bernabeu.











The Argentine has not ruled out one day taking over at Los Blancos and Sanchez, who won La Liga with Real Madrid in 1996, insists that the young manager is capable of filling the role.



Pochettino, according to Sanchez, has great skills as a manager and knows the tactics and methodologies of the game every well and moreover, his emotional style of managing his team earns him special praise.





“I have a very good relationship with him because of our fights in La Liga. For me, he’s a top coach and he also has great skills in tactics, techniques and the methodology of the game", Sanchez said in an interview with beIN Sports.

“The key point is the emotional way that he manages the team.



"He has built a team where the players are running and everyone is together, so for me, it is a reference for me as a coach."



Sanchez stressed however that he is not advising Pochettino to go to Real Madrid.



“Mauricio is a big talent and he deserves to be in a big club, it’s his decision I know that he is really happy and that he feels very happy at Spurs, so it will be a big decision if he leaves.



"But this is the market, this is the competition what he is doing with Spurs with less than half the budget of the other clubs is impressive.



“I cannot tell you if he’s going to go or not [to Real Madrid] but for sure he is a big manager and he deserves success.”

