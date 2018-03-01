He Is Perfect Emre Can Replacement But Liverpool Must Act Soon, Former Premier League Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League custodian Shaka Hislop thinks that Napoli schemer Jorginho would be perfect for Liverpool to sign to replace Emre Can, but warned the Reds must act quickly.



Can has refused to sign a new contract at Anfield and is expected to leave the club in the summer, with Italian champions Juventus in pole position to snap him up on a free transfer.











Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with Napoli's defensive midfielder Jorginho and Hislop is a fan of the Brazil-born Italy international.



He thinks Jorginho could replace Can, but insists with the level of interest in the midfielder, the Reds must act quickly.





" Jorginho has got a lot of interest from clubs all over Europe, including a couple of other big clubs in English football", Hislop said on ESPN FC.

"It looks like Emre Can is leaving this summer, his contract is up.



"I think Jorginho is a very good replacement for Emre Can.



"Liverpool will need to get their business done and done quickly."



Premier League clubs were tracking Jorginho when he plied his trade for Hellas Verona, but Napoli swooped quickly to snap him up in 2014.



The 26-year-old has since kicked on with his development at the current Serie A leaders.

