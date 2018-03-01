XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/03/2018 - 20:57 GMT

He’ll Drop Peterborough If Given Chance – Former Leeds Boss Steve Evans Blasted By Player He Managed

 




Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus, who played under Steve Evans, has slammed the ex-Leeds United boss after he left Mansfield Town to take over at Peterborough United.

Evans chose to call time on his stint at Mansfield, who he joined after leaving Leeds, despite the fact the Stags are in the thick of a League Two promotion race.




The Scot resigned from his post, along with his assistant Paul Raynor, and quickly took charge at League One side Peterborough.

Evans insists he simply could not turn down a dream job at Peterborough and stated his hope that good work at London Road might see his boyhood club Celtic come calling in the future.
 


McManus, who played under Evans at Boston United, says the Scot has a bigger ego than Jose Mourinho and will drop Peterborough like he dropped Mansfield if he gets the chance.

The former Hibs forward wrote on Twitter: "A bigger ego than Mourinho this fella.

"Shafted Mansfield by the way. Same as he will Peterborough if he gets a chance", McManus added.

A Twitter user then wrote to McManus that Evans is the "biggest dugout lunatic I've seen. Makes Lenny [Neil Lennon] look meek and mild. Hope he fails, sorry Posh fans!"

And McManus replied: "I played under him at Boston. And you are correct."

Evans takes over a Peterborough side sitting in eighth spot in League One and will be hoping to push Posh into the playoff spots.
 