He’s An Absolute Gem – Former Rangers Star Impressed With Gers New Boy

Former Rangers defender Hugh Burns feels experiencing regular first team action is the reason behind Sean Goss’ impressive displays for the Gers.



The midfielder, who joined Rangers on a loan deal until the end of the season from Queens Park Rangers in January, has thus far turned out eight times for his new employers, scoring twice and setting up one goal.











Goss was in fine form during Rangers’ 4-1 win over St. Johnstone on Tuesday, with the 22-year-old scoring the Gers’ third goal via a sublime free-kick.



The former Manchester United youth player did not make any appearances for QPR this season and hence joined Rangers in search of regular playing time.





And Burns, who heaped praise on Goss, thinks the midfielder is showing his traits at Rangers as he is getting to play regularly under Graeme Murty.

“I think he’s getting better because he’s playing football now”, Burns said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“I think he was in and out of the QPR side and was on the fringes.



“He has come here and realised how big a club he is playing for.



“He is playing in the middle of the park and the fans love to see that – a cultured left-sided midfield player.



“If he gets on the ball, he can definitely pick a pass.



“For me, he is an absolute gem in there.”



Goss, whose present contract with QPR runs until 2020, has thus far made six appearances for the Championship club.

