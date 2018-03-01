XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/03/2018 - 12:15 GMT

I’ve Played In Colder – Tottenham Hotspur Star Shrugs Off Freezing Wembley Conditions

 




Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that Wednesday night’s FA Cup game against Rochdale was not the coldest match he has played in during his career.

Spurs thrashed Rochdale 6-1 in a fifth round replay played in freezing conditions at Wembley, to maintain their progress in the FA Cup.




After the scores were level at 1-1, Llorente struck a hat-trick inside 12 minutes at the start of the second half to completely turn the game in favour of the north London outfit.

Although there were sub-zero temperatures when the game was played, Llorente insisted that it was not the coldest match he has played in, with the Spaniard identifying a Europa League game against Lokomotiv Moscow during his spell at Athletic Bilbao as the coldest game of his career.
 


“It’s the second”, he told Spurs TV, when asked if it was the coldest match he has played in.

“The first one was in Russia seven or eight years ago when I played against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League for Athletic Bilbao.

“It was -15 degree Celsius.

“It was unbelievable and very tough.”

Llorente, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in January, has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Spurs in the present campaign, scoring five goals.
 