Now We Actually Fancy Our Chances Against Celtic, Former Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Hugh Burns believes the Gers will fancy their chances against Celtic for the first time in a long time when the two clubs meet for a Scottish Premiership clash later in the month.



The Light Blues, who beat St. Johnstone 4-1 on Tuesday to record their fifth successive win in all competitions, presently find themselves in second spot in the Scottish Premiership table with 58 points from 29 games, just six behind Celtic.











However, the Hoops have a game in hand after their clash with Dundee on Wednesday was called off due to heavy snow.



Rangers have failed to win an Old Firm game in their last eight attempts, with their last victory over Celtic coming in the form of a penalty shootout triumph in a Scottish Cup clash in April 2016.





But Burns feels Rangers, who are next up against Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final contest at the weekend, will look to have a go at Celtic at Ibrox on 11th March.

“I think it’s the first time in a long time that we are going into an Old Firm game where we actually fancy our chances a little bit”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“It’s what we are doing that has given us the right to have a wee go at them.



“They are not in great nick and I think we have momentum, confidence and players playing for their jersey.



“We have got to get a result [against Falkirk] and then we take them on the following Sunday with battle-fever on.”



Rangers have already faced Celtic twice in the current campaign, drawing one and losing the other.

