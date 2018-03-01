Players Put In Huge Effort – Arsene Wenger Assesses Arsenal Defeat Against Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger insists his Arsenal players put in huge effort on Thursday night against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners were swept aside 3-0 by Pep Guardiola's men.



After losing 3-0 to the same opponents in the final of the EFL Cup, the pressure was on Wenger's men to put up a more competitive display in the Premier League fixture.











It did not take long for Manchester City to make their superiority felt as they went 1-0 up after just 15 minutes through Bernardo Silva .



David Silva then made it 2-0 shortly before the half hour mark, while when Leroy Sane struck in the 33rd minute it was game over for the hosts.





The win has put Manchester City a whopping 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, while Arsenal are ten points off the top four .

But Wenger believes his players gave their all on the Emirates pitch and were undone by poor defending.



And he has urged his men to make sure they stick together and work hard to rediscover their lost confidence.



"It was tough but that’s explainable by the fact of what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you", Wenger told Sky Sports.



"The players put in a huge effort today but unfortunately we had some weak defending.



"We focus on performances and when the pressure is on like this you have to show that strong organisation and unite, not divide.



"You have to stay together, focus and work even harder to get the confidence back.



"You don’t expect fans to be euphoric after losing 3-0. We have to earn the fans by the quality of our performance. It has to come from us."

