Quickly Saw He’ll Be Top Player – Scott McTominay Wins Man Utd Team-Mate’s Praise

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has heaped praise on young team-mate Scott McTominay, who he believes has the potential to become a "top player" at Old Trafford.



The academy recruit, who was promoted to the first team by manager Jose Mourinho last season, has gone on to establish himself in the senior squad this term.











The youngster in fact has 15 appearances already under his belt this season and, playing alongside the Serbian, has managed to impress him.



According to the former Chelsea player, McTominay controls the game like any other experienced player and never shies away from taking his senior team-mate's help.





"He is amazing", Matic was quoted as saying by ITV.

"He is 21 and to play like that and control the game like that is impressive.



"He will be a big player for Manchester United.



"I like him because he is a very nice guy and he doesn't have a problem to ask before the game something and I am always there to help him.



"When I came to Manchester I saw within a few days he would become a top player."



In spite of praising McTominay's hard work , Matic was cautious not to say too much because of the starlet's age.



"He is working very hard, but I don't want to say too many things about him because he is still very young.



"But he deserves all the good things."



McTominay is in the running for the club's player of the month award, along with two of his senior team-mates David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku.

