Roberto Firmino One Of Best I’ve Seen At Doing This Says Liverpool Star

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that his Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino is one of the best he has seen at winning the ball back from the front.



The forward, who has been in sensational form in the current campaign, has managed to strike up a formidable partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up front.











Firmino has thus far made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, netting 22 times and setting up 12 goals.



Besides being a constant threat up front, the Brazilian time and again drops deep to help out his side’s midfield and defence.





And Oxlade-Chamberlian, who praised Firmino’s ability to win back balls from the front, believes the former Hoffenheim man suits Liverpool’s playing style to a T.

“Bobby is such a quality striker, especially in our team – he fits the team so well”, he told the club’s official site.



“We’ve got Danny Ings and Dom Solanke that do it really well as well, defending from the front.



“They all work hard. Bobby is one of the best I’ve seen at winning the ball back from the front; he presses people from their blind side and they don’t know he’s coming and he wins it back.



“He’s really good at dropping in as well; he can play as a false nine where he is not always so high, he drops in, comes short for the ball and that opens up the space for Mo and Sadio to run in behind.



“The three of them work really well and when they’re playing the way they can, when Bobby is coming deep and the other two are running in behind, it gives you so many options to play in behind or to feet to link up with them.



“When they’re on song, there is no three you’d rather have in front of you.”



Firmino, who scored Liverpool’s third goal in their 4-1 rout of West Ham United last weekend, has 17 caps and five goals for Brazil to his name.

